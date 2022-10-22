NMC fines four hospitals for throwing medical waste in public places

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) imposed fines on four hospitals for throwing medical waste in public places.

During the routine inspection, the members of Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) came across carelessly dumped material in Ramdaspeth area under Laxminagar Zone. Action was taken against Gastro Vision Hospital and Medigrace Hospital and each of the establishments was fined Rs 50,000.

Two other establishments Ortho Hospital and Resipare Hospital also faced action for unsafe disposal of hospital waste and dumping of other material in public places. They too were fined Rs 50,000 each. Another hospital Medicare in Ramdaspeth was penalised Rs 10,000.

