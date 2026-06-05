FDA seizes misbranded Enerzal drinks, illegal medicines worth over Rs 65 lakh in Nagpur

Rs 55.67 lakh worth of Enerzal beverages confiscated after being declared misbranded; medicines worth Rs 7 lakh seized from Dhantoli skin clinic for alleged licence violations

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Nagpur: In a sweeping crackdown exposing serious violations of food and drug safety regulations, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nagpur, has seized misbranded beverages, illegal medicine stocks, nutraceutical products and prohibited food items collectively worth more than Rs 65 lakh during a series of coordinated enforcement operations across the city.

The action has once again raised troubling questions about the quality of products reaching consumers and the ease with which allegedly unauthorised medicines and food items continue to find their way into the market despite strict regulatory provisions.

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The largest seizure was made following laboratory findings that declared samples of Enerzal Energy and Electrolyte Drink as “misbranded” under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

According to FDA officials, the samples were analysed by the State Food Laboratory, which found violations related to product labelling and compliance requirements. Acting on the findings, the department traced the stock to products associated with M/s FDC Limited.

Subsequent inspections at the company’s MIDC facility in Nagpur led to the seizure of 36,366 litres of various Enerzal products valued at Rs 55.67 lakh.

The confiscated stock included Energy and Electrolyte Drinks, Ready-to-Serve Fruit Beverages in Orange, Blitz and Apple flavours, along with flavoured drink premixes.

Officials said the action was initiated to prevent the circulation of products that allegedly failed to comply with mandatory food safety standards and labelling norms.

Skin Clinic under scanner for alleged illegal sale of medicines

In a separate and equally significant operation, FDA officials raided New Roots Skin, Laser and Hair Transplant Clinic located in Diamond One Building near Dhantoli Garden after receiving information about the alleged unauthorised sale of medicines.

The inspection, carried out on June 3, allegedly revealed that allopathic medicines were being stored and sold without a valid drug sale licence.

Investigators found stocks of medicines worth approximately Rs 7 lakh at the clinic premises. The seized stock comprised 25 varieties of drugs, including antibiotics, antifungal medicines such as Ketoconazole, medicated shampoos and proton pump inhibitors commonly prescribed for various medical conditions.

According to the FDA, clinic Operations Manager Akanksha Bondre was unable to produce purchase records, invoices or documents authorising the sale of medicines during the inspection.

Officials further alleged that medicines were being supplied to patients through bills generated in the name of I16 Remedies, Nashik, despite the clinic itself not possessing a licence to sell pharmaceutical products.

The findings prima facie indicate violations of Section 18 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which prohibits the sale and distribution of drugs without proper authorisation.

FDA officers collected four samples for laboratory testing while seizing the entire stock under statutory provisions. Further legal action will be initiated based on the outcome of the investigation and laboratory reports.

Nutraceutical products also seized

During inspections at the same clinic, FDA officials also seized nutraceutical products worth Rs 1.42 lakh for alleged violations of provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The seized stock consisted of 536 strips and 22 plastic jars of nutraceutical products that are now under scrutiny for regulatory compliance.

Banned food products worth Rs 1.31 lakh confiscated

The enforcement drive extended beyond the city limits as food safety officers conducted inspections at multiple establishments across the district.

During these checks, authorities confiscated 161 kilograms of prohibited food products valued at Rs 1.31 lakh. The nature of the banned products was not immediately disclosed, but officials stated that the seizure formed part of ongoing efforts to remove unsafe and prohibited items from the consumer market.

The combined value of products seized during the food safety operations alone stood at Rs 58.42 lakh, while the separate seizure of unauthorised medicines pushed the overall value of confiscated goods beyond Rs 65 lakh.

The raids were conducted under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner (Drugs) Milind Kaleshwarkar, Joint Commissioner Krishna Jaipurkar, Assistant Commissioner (Intelligence Bureau) Yaduraj Dahatonde, and senior FDA officers from the food and drug enforcement wings.

The large-scale seizures have highlighted persistent concerns over regulatory compliance in the food, nutraceutical and healthcare sectors. Public health experts point out that misbranded food products, unauthorised medicines and prohibited consumables pose serious risks to consumers who often remain unaware of what they are purchasing and consuming.

FDA officials have reiterated that stringent action will continue against manufacturers, distributors, clinics and vendors found violating food safety and drug regulations.

Citizens have also been urged to report instances of food adulteration, misbranding, illegal medicine sales and prohibited food products through the department’s grievance redressal mechanism so that prompt action can be taken in the interest of public health and consumer safety.

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