FDA Seizes Adulterated ‘Milan’ Edible Oil in Nagpur Raids

Nagpur: Ahead of Diwali, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified market raids to prevent adulterated edible oils from reaching consumers. With demand for cooking oils surging during the festive season, some traders attempt to sell substandard oils under the guise of legitimate brands.

On Tuesday, following Monday’s action, the FDA conducted raids in Itwari and Gondia, seizing goods worth several lakh rupees. At Raj Oil Stores in Itwari, officials confiscated 400 tins of oil. The operator was reportedly repacking oils in old tins and selling them under the “Milan” brand at discounted prices. Sources suspect the oil may have been adulterated.

The total seizure at Raj Oil Stores is valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh. Officials noted that even recycled products bore quality control stamps to mislead customers. Misuse of FSSAI logos was also observed.

Earlier on Monday, the FDA’s vigilance team raided Jethanand Company at Nehru Putla, Itwari, and seized 800 tins (15 liters each) of recycled oil, also suspected to be adulterated. Despite multiple previous actions, including shop closures, the operators resumed business each time.

In Gondia, the FDA conducted a raid at Shiv Oil, confiscating goods worth Rs 3.45 lakh. The vigilance department has been actively sampling various products in recent days. These pre-Diwali operations have created a climate of caution among traders.