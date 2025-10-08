SHRC Issues Bailable Warrant Against Nagpur Municipal Commissioner

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a bailable warrant against Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur, following his repeated failure to appear before the panel in a civic complaint.

The SHRC, led by Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar and member Justice Swapna Joshi, had taken suo motu cognizance of violations of human rights of North Nagpur residents caused by non-construction of roads, which had also led to frequent vehicle accidents.

The order noted that despite repeated notices, summons, and even a penalty of Rs 10,000 imposed on 16 October 2024, Dr. Chaudhary had failed to respond or present the stand of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation before the Commission.

“Left with no alternative, this Commission is constrained to issue a bailable warrant in the sum of Rs 1 against Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary for his appearance before this Commission to adduce evidence in this matter on 24 November 2025,” the order stated.

The SHRC has directed the Nagpur Police Commissioner to serve the bailable warrant on Dr. Chaudhary.