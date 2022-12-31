Proud moments: 2022 ushers prosperity and development for Nagpurians in many ways!

Nagpur: The year 2022 turned out to be significant era for the Second Capital City of Nagpur in one way or another. The December 11 would not be forgotten and would be etched in the hearts of Nagpurians forever. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first phase of Rs 55,000 crore Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway.

The commissioning of Samruddhi Mahamarg opened a new economic corridor for prosperity and development of Nagpur and Vidarbha. The Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation various projects during his Nagpur visit on December 11. He described these projects as ‘11 Stars’ and ‘MahaNakshatra’, involving a total cost of Rs 75,000 crore in the year when India was celebrating 75th year of Independence.

The Prime Minister’s 11 Stars for the Region:

Samruddhi Mahamarg — The 520-km Nagpur-Shirdi Phase-I of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway was inaugurated.

— The 520-km Nagpur-Shirdi Phase-I of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway was inaugurated. Nagpur Metro — The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation Nagpur Metro Rail Project’s 40-km long Phase-I involving the cost of Rs 8,650 crore. He flagged off two metro trains — from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar (Pardi) to Lokmanya Nagar (Hingna Road) (Aqua Line). He also laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6,700 crore. PhaseII will extend the metro rail network to Hingna, Transport Nagar, Kanhan and Butibori.

— The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation Nagpur Metro Rail Project’s 40-km long Phase-I involving the cost of Rs 8,650 crore. He flagged off two metro trains — from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar (Pardi) to Lokmanya Nagar (Hingna Road) (Aqua Line). He also laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6,700 crore. PhaseII will extend the metro rail network to Hingna, Transport Nagar, Kanhan and Butibori. Vande Bharat Express — The indigenously developed train connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur was flagged off.

— The indigenously developed train connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur was flagged off. Nag River Rejuvenation Project — Foundation stone laid for the ambitious project along 41 km length of city’s signature river Nag, involving estimated cost of Rs 1,927 crore.

— Foundation stone laid for the ambitious project along 41 km length of city’s signature river Nag, involving estimated cost of Rs 1,927 crore. AIIMS Nagpur — The Prime Minister dedicated the state-of-the-art healthcare facility — AIIMS Nagpur — to the nation. It has been developed at the cost of over Rs 1,575 crore.

— The Prime Minister dedicated the state-of-the-art healthcare facility — AIIMS Nagpur — to the nation. It has been developed at the cost of over Rs 1,575 crore. Nagpur and Ajni Railway Station Redevelopment — The Prime Minister laid foundation stone for Nagpur and Ajni Railway Station redevelopment project with an estimated cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

Kohali-Narkhed Section — The Prime Minister dedicated Kohali-Narkhed Section of Nagpur-Itarsi Third Line project, with estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.

— The Prime Minister dedicated Kohali-Narkhed Section of Nagpur-Itarsi Third Line project, with estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. Government Maintenance Depot,Ajni — The 12,000 HP Locomotive Maintenance Depot at Ajni was dedicated to the nation. It has been developed at an estimated cost of about Rs 110 crore.

— The 12,000 HP Locomotive Maintenance Depot at Ajni was dedicated to the nation. It has been developed at an estimated cost of about Rs 110 crore. National Institute of One Health, Nagpur — Foundation stone was laid for National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur. NIO will be established at a cost of over Rs 110 crore. It will collaborate and co-ordinate with all stakeholders and act as a catalyst to improve the research and capacity building in ‘One Health’ approach across the country.

— Foundation stone was laid for National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur. NIO will be established at a cost of over Rs 110 crore. It will collaborate and co-ordinate with all stakeholders and act as a catalyst to improve the research and capacity building in ‘One Health’ approach across the country. Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology’s CSTS, Chandrapur — Prime Minister dedicated to the nation CIPET’s Centre for Skilling and Technical Support at Chandrapur. State Government has made available 15 acres of land for the project. The CSTS aims at developing skilled human resources to meet requirements of polymer and allied industries.

— Prime Minister dedicated to the nation CIPET’s Centre for Skilling and Technical Support at Chandrapur. State Government has made available 15 acres of land for the project. The CSTS aims at developing skilled human resources to meet requirements of polymer and allied industries. Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies,Chandrapur — The Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies at Chandrapur was dedicated to the nation. It is envisaged to become a Centre of Excellence for innovative research, technology development, human resource development, in the field of haemoglobinopathies, in the country.

CJI U U Lalit felicitated in Nagpur

The then Chief Justice of India UU Lalit was felicitated by the High Court Bar Association in Nagpur in a function held on September 3 at Vasantrao Deshpande Hall. The Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai honoured the CJI U U Lalit on the occasion.

Nag Bhushan Award conferred upon former CJI Sharad Bobde, Harish Salve, Leelatai Chitaley:

Former Solicitor General of India and senior advocate Harish Salve, eminent freedom fighter and social worker Leelatai Chitaley, and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde were honoured with Nag Bhushan Award for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively at the hands of retired Judge of Supreme Court of India Justice Vikas Sirpurkar. The award was conferred upon for their excellent work in respective fields and also bringing name and fame to Nagpur. The function was organised by Nag Bhushan Award Foundation at Hotel Radisson Blu in the august presence of renowned social workers, judges, lawyers and businessmen on November 18.

Sports:

Golden Girl Alfiya Pathan:

P laying her maiden senior international boxing championship Nagpur’s Alfiya Pathan clinched gold medal in the Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur Sultan in July. The Gold Medal was more special as Alfiya completely dominated the competition with one-sided victories. Later in the year, Alfiya proved her worth again bagging her second gold for the country. In the Elite Asian Boxing Championships (Men and Women) that was held in Amman in Jordan, in October November, Alfiya pocketed yet another gold.

Sanjana Joshi shines at Birmingham Commonwealth Games:

Sanjana Joshi, a 17- year-old athlete from Nagpur, represented India in sprint triathlon in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She was the youngest member of the team and first woman from Nagpur across all sports to play Commonwealth Games. She finished 28th in her event.

Raunak Sadhwani, Divya Deshmukh play for India

Nagpur’s Grandmaster duo — Raunak Sadhwani and Woman Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh — were part of the Indian chess teams that participated in the 44th edition of Chess Olympiad that was held in Chennai. Raunak was part of the India B team that clinched a historic bronze medal in the competition while Divya won the best fifth board award in the tournament.

Divya also claimed her maiden MPL National women’s chess title. Later in the year, she won a gold (in women’s blitz) and a bronze (standard section) in Asian Continental Chess Championship.

Disha Kasat:

Vidarbha women skipper Disha Kasat performed exceptionally well. She single-handedly took Vidarbha to semi-finals in Senior Women T20 Trophy. By scoring 300 runs in eight matches, Disha emerged highest run-scorer. She was also selected for Women’s Challengers and zonal cricket tournament.

Yoga player Shrirame excels

Vaibhav Shrirame won a rich haul of medals in the National Games at Gujarat. He won traditional yogasana (gold), artistic single (gold) artistic pair (bronze), rhythmic pair (bronze) and artistic group (gold). He also won a gold medal at the recently held Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru.

2022 brings cheers in markets after a long lull

The calendar year 2022 gave much needed relief to trade and industry as authorities gradually withdrew COVID-19 induced restrictions. Though there was some element of uncertainty in the markets in the first two to three months, markets witnessed gradual improvement in the later months. The number of footfalls jumped drastically in May-June and thus production activities in various industrial units picked up.

The withdrawal of restrictions in the year further brought new opportunities for the trade and industry bodies to celebrate their annual gathering. Butibori Manufacturers Association (BMA), MIDC Industries Association (MIA), Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), Nagpur Chamber of Commerce Ltd (NCCL), Nagpur Hotel Owners Association (NHOA), and Oil Merchants Association among others celebrated their annual event with great fanfare.

The 9th edition of Global Nagpur Summit 2022 by Nagpur First and other similar events, saw felicitation of champions of trade and industry thereby strengthening the enthusiasm of traders, professionals and industrialists. Thousands of farmers and others participated in the Agrovision, one of the country’s largest exhibitions. It managed to attract record number of visitors even as it was conducted at a new venue in the outskirts of the city.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi participated in the three-day conference-cum-exhibition related to mines, minerals and metals – ‘MINCON-2022’ held in Nagpur. The Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED), MM Activ and Maharashtra State Mining Corporation (MSMC) jointly conducted the event.

The city-based Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited added another feather in its cap by delivering the first consignment of strap-on boosters called PSOM-XL motor to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Following the footsteps of Bikaji Foods, country’s renowned brand Haldiram planned to go public. There were reports that two different entities promoted by Agarwal family have planned to join hands. As per the market reports, Delhi-based Haldiram Snacks and Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International had initiated the process of merger, seen as an attempt for launching an initial public offering (IPO) in coming days.

Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman and Non-Executive Director added another feather to his cap of achievements as he featured on the cover page of Forbes India magazine.

