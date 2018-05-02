    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 10th, 2021

    FDA launches crackdown on adulterated oil sellers in Nagpur

    Nagpur: With the prices of edible oil reaching record high, traders indulge in dubious acts to earn money at the cost of people’s health. Taking a serious view of adulteration of food articles, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Nagpur Division raided five firms and seized the stock of adulterated edible oil worth Rs 3,72,260 from Itwari.

    The seizure was a part of the special drive being undertaken by the FDA Joint Commissioner Chandrakant Pawar to check manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of sweets, khoya, edible oil, vanaspati ghee, flour, rava, maida and gram flour to prevent adulteration.

    The vigilant officials of FDA conducted raid at Gurudev Trading Company, Laxmi Oil, Sahil Kumar Tea Company, Jagdeesh Treading Company and Sainath Traders in the Itwari area and seized suspicions adulterated oil.

