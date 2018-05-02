Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 12th, 2019

FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College

Nagpur: Three days after at 25 students at Pandav College on Umred Road suffered from food poisoning after consuming hostel meal, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday have asserted that they are investigating caterers on charge of negligence and not the college who must have appointed them, on the first place.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, FDA official Sharad Kolte said, “Nor Pandav College or Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ‘Skill India’ scheme should be blamed for the irregularity reported at the college. It was the caterers who were serving the meal and they are at the fault” state the Kolte, and added, “The seized food sample has been sent to laboratory for the texts. It is only after report we could implement any action plans.”

However, how can the one of the prominent education institute allow any caterers to serve at its hostel, while they are hosting a government scheme i.e. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ‘Skill India’ scheme? By stating such defense the FDA has raised eyebrows on the integrity of the probe.

It is likely to mention that, around 25 students of Pandav College on Umred Road suffered from food poisoning after consuming hotel meals on Sunday. All the students were then rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Out of which, 11 students are still admitted while 14 were discharged after the treatment.

The students were staying at the hostel of the college on Umred road near Dighori area. As per the doctors all of them are out of danger. The students enrolled with central government sponsored a three month nursing training course at Pandav Engineering College under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ‘Skill India’ program was staying at college hostel.

According to sources, on Sunday June 9, some students had taken meal at 11 am. Soon after the meal more than 50 students started vomiting. Even after the first aid, when there condition did not improve, some of the students were shifted to a private dispensary for treatment, while 25 students were rushed to GMCH.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Transgender Chamcham, who was attacked by Uttam Baba, dies while undergoing treatment
Transgender Chamcham, who was attacked by Uttam Baba, dies while undergoing treatment
Maharashtra News
ST प्रमाणे सवलतींचा GR तात्काळ लागू करा
ST प्रमाणे सवलतींचा GR तात्काळ लागू करा
गटशिक्षणाधिकारी काटोले व्दारा दिव्यांग अदिती यादव चा सत्कार
गटशिक्षणाधिकारी काटोले व्दारा दिव्यांग अदिती यादव चा सत्कार
Hindi News
कॉलेज की नहीं कैटरर्स की है गलती, छात्राओं को विषबाधा मामले में एफडीए का कथन
कॉलेज की नहीं कैटरर्स की है गलती, छात्राओं को विषबाधा मामले में एफडीए का कथन
शहर के चौराहो पर भिक मांगनेवाले बच्चों से वाहनचालक परेशान
शहर के चौराहो पर भिक मांगनेवाले बच्चों से वाहनचालक परेशान
Trending News
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Featured News
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Trending In Nagpur
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
कॉलेज की नहीं कैटरर्स की है गलती, छात्राओं को विषबाधा मामले में एफडीए का कथन
कॉलेज की नहीं कैटरर्स की है गलती, छात्राओं को विषबाधा मामले में एफडीए का कथन
Senior citizen duped of Rs 58,600 in the name of installing ATM machine
Senior citizen duped of Rs 58,600 in the name of installing ATM machine
Bank of Baroda officials booked for Rs 3 crore loan fraud in Gittikhadan
Bank of Baroda officials booked for Rs 3 crore loan fraud in Gittikhadan
शहर के चौराहो पर भिक मांगनेवाले बच्चों से वाहनचालक परेशान
शहर के चौराहो पर भिक मांगनेवाले बच्चों से वाहनचालक परेशान
नदी स्वच्छता अभियानांतर्गत ८५ टक्के काम पूर्ण
नदी स्वच्छता अभियानांतर्गत ८५ टक्के काम पूर्ण
सिमेंट रस्त्यात अडकलेली साडेआठ हजारांवर झाडे मोकळी
सिमेंट रस्त्यात अडकलेली साडेआठ हजारांवर झाडे मोकळी
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
पी आय ढेरे नि कुख्यात सराईत गुन्हेगाराला केला दीड वर्षासाठी हद्दपार
पी आय ढेरे नि कुख्यात सराईत गुन्हेगाराला केला दीड वर्षासाठी हद्दपार
RST Cancer Hospital holds ‘Oral Cancer’ CME
RST Cancer Hospital holds ‘Oral Cancer’ CME
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145