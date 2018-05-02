FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College

Nagpur: Three days after at 25 students at Pandav College on Umred Road suffered from food poisoning after consuming hostel meal, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday have asserted that they are investigating caterers on charge of negligence and not the college who must have appointed them, on the first place.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, FDA official Sharad Kolte said, “Nor Pandav College or Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ‘Skill India’ scheme should be blamed for the irregularity reported at the college. It was the caterers who were serving the meal and they are at the fault” state the Kolte, and added, “The seized food sample has been sent to laboratory for the texts. It is only after report we could implement any action plans.”

However, how can the one of the prominent education institute allow any caterers to serve at its hostel, while they are hosting a government scheme i.e. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ‘Skill India’ scheme? By stating such defense the FDA has raised eyebrows on the integrity of the probe.

It is likely to mention that, around 25 students of Pandav College on Umred Road suffered from food poisoning after consuming hotel meals on Sunday. All the students were then rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Out of which, 11 students are still admitted while 14 were discharged after the treatment.

The students were staying at the hostel of the college on Umred road near Dighori area. As per the doctors all of them are out of danger. The students enrolled with central government sponsored a three month nursing training course at Pandav Engineering College under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ‘Skill India’ program was staying at college hostel.

According to sources, on Sunday June 9, some students had taken meal at 11 am. Soon after the meal more than 50 students started vomiting. Even after the first aid, when there condition did not improve, some of the students were shifted to a private dispensary for treatment, while 25 students were rushed to GMCH.