    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 25th, 2021

    SBI’s new charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book from July 1

    Nagpur: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced revision in service charges for its Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account holders that will kick in from July 1. For cash withdrawal, at branches charges will be recovered beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transactions (including at Branch & ATM) and at ATMs, charges will be recovered beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transactions (including at ATM & Branch).

    The Additional Value Added Services will come into effect from July 1, 2021, SBI said. These SBI charges pertain to cash withdrawal at branches and at ATMs, charges related to Cheque Book, transfer and other non-financial transactions.

    BSBD account holders will have to follow these charges for cash withdrawal:

    First 10 cheque leaves FREE in a financial year.

    * Rs 15 plus GST per cash withdrawal transaction at Branch Channel/ATM.

    * SBI ATMs: Rs 15 + GST

    * Other Bank’s ATMs: Rs 15 + GST

    The following charges will be levied for Cheque Book

    * First 10 cheque leaves FREE in a financial year.

    * Thereafter:

    * 10 leaf Cheque Book at Rs. 40 + GST

    * 25 leaf Cheque Book at Rs. 75 + GST

    * Emergency Cheque Book: Rs. 50 + GST for 10 leaves or part thereof.

    However, Senior Citizen customers are exempted.

    The Non-Financial Transactions at Branch Channel/ATM/CDM/ will be free for BSBD account holders in both SBI and other banks. Transfer Transactions of BSBD account holders will be free for branch and alternate channels.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Father-son duo dupes job seeker of Rs 7 lakh in Lakadganj
    Father-son duo dupes job seeker of Rs 7 lakh in Lakadganj
    SBI’s new charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book from July 1
    SBI’s new charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book from July 1
    पूर्व गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख को मुंबई के 10 बार मालिकों से 3 महीने में  4 करोड़ रुपये मिले: ईडी
    पूर्व गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख को मुंबई के 10 बार मालिकों से 3 महीने में  4 करोड़ रुपये मिले: ईडी
    Cash Rs 4.79 lakh stolen from Samata Credit Coop Society
    Cash Rs 4.79 lakh stolen from Samata Credit Coop Society
    MSEDCL’s woman employee, colleagues attacked by bill defaulters in Mankapur
    MSEDCL’s woman employee, colleagues attacked by bill defaulters in Mankapur
    Money trail: Deshmukh got Rs 4 crore from Mumbai’s 10 bar owners for 3 months: ED
    Money trail: Deshmukh got Rs 4 crore from Mumbai’s 10 bar owners for 3 months: ED
    Nurses’ strike enters third day, medical services hit hard in Nagpur
    Nurses’ strike enters third day, medical services hit hard in Nagpur
    Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve opens for tourists from June 25
    Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve opens for tourists from June 25
    कमर्शियल माइनिंग: 67 कोल ब्लाॅक की ई-नीलामी समय-सीमा में फिर हुआ संशोधन
    कमर्शियल माइनिंग: 67 कोल ब्लाॅक की ई-नीलामी समय-सीमा में फिर हुआ संशोधन
    पश्चिमी कोयलांचल (वेकोलि) की ट्रैवेल्स एजेन्सियों पर श्रमिक शोषण का आरोप
    पश्चिमी कोयलांचल (वेकोलि) की ट्रैवेल्स एजेन्सियों पर श्रमिक शोषण का आरोप
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145