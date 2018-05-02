Beltarodi police nab cellphone thieves

Nagpur: Beltarodi police busted a three-member gang of mobile thieves and seized seven stolen mobile phones from their possession. According to police, the gang had stolen a mobile phone of Guddu Santaram Gandhav (40), a resident of Kaikadi Nagar from his house on June 26.

During investigation, the police identified the accused and nabbed them from their residences. The accused was identified as Vishal Ram Gaikwad (19), a resident of Kaikadinagar slums, Manish Nagar, Beltarodi. Two juveniles were sent to correction home.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone IV Vivek Masal, ACP Vijay Marathe, the arrest was made by Sr. Police Inspector Vijay Akot, PI Dilip Salunkhe, PSI Vikas Manpiya and staff including Randhir Dikshit, Tejram Deole, Gopal Deshmukh,Vijay Shriwas, Bajrang Junghare, Prashant Sonulkar, Kunal Landge, Nitin Bawne, Dipak Tarhekar and Mithun Naik.