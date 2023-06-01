Farmers extend support to protesting wrestlers, to meet President

New Delhi: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the final decision on the issue of wrestlers’ protest will be taken at a meeting in Haryana on Friday. The farmers and the khaps of Haryana have been extending support to the wrestlers and what remains to be decided is the strategy to pursue.

Tikait, who had persuaded the wrestlers not to consign their medals to the Ganga on Monday, made it clear that will leave no stone unturned. “We will go to the President of India if need be… We are with you, you don’t have to worry,” he told his audience at a mega meeting in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday.

“I told them don’t immerse the medals in the Ganga, put them up for auction. The entire world will come forward and ask you to stop the auction,” he said.

On why the farmers and khaps are extending support to wrestlers, Tikait said, “It is good if the family if big”.

“You should understand what the Central Government is doing. They broke Lalu Yadav’s family in Bihar. See what they did with Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family. The same thing is happening in Rajasthan,” he told the farmers attending the meet.

On Monday, a day after a massive Delhi Police crackdown on their protest, the wrestlers had headed for Haridwar, determined to immerse their medals in Ganga. But they held back finally after the intervention of Tikait, who heads the Bhartiya Kisan Union, and khap leaders from Haryana.

The wrestlers have been on the warpath since January, demanding action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they accused of sexually harassing seven athletes, including a minor.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also BJP MP, has asserted that would accept any punishment if the allegations against him were proven. “If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the court, and I am ready to accept any punishment,” he said.

The government, in its first comment on the matter on Wednesday, warned the wrestlers against any precipitate action and advised them to wait for the conclusion of the police investigation.

“I’ll ask the athletes to wait for the conclusion of Delhi Police’s investigation. The Delhi Police have informed the Supreme Court and filed an FIR (First Information Report). Until the investigation is complete, do not take any such step which will harm the sport and the players,” Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had said.

