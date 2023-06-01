Supplementary exams for CBSE X, XII from July 17

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its supplementary exams for Std X and XII from July 17 and has directed both schools and students to ensure that registrations for the same are done at the earliest.

The CBSE reiterated that only online applications will be accepted and a link for the same is available on its official website.

If students complete the process by June 15 then they will have to pay only the regular registration fees. For students in India it will be Rs 300 per subject. For those in Nepal, it will be Rs 1,000, whereas for students in all other countries it will be Rs 2,000 per subject. There are CBSE affiliated schools in over two dozen countries, apart from India.

After June 15, two days’ grace time is being given for all to complete the process. However, for all registrations done on June 16 and 17, late fee of flat Rs 2,000 will also be applicable. For visually impaired students, no fee will be charged.

CBSE has also clarified a technical issue regarding the dates. If registration is completed on June 15 but fee payment is done on June 17, then late fees won’t be applicable. But if the fee payment is still not done by midnight of June 17, then late fees will be applicable. The entire process will come to an end on June 19.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations (CoE) of CBSE, said that schools have been told to submit the list of candidates online. All payments also have to be done online as well.

Till last year, these examinations were called ‘compartment exams’. However, with the advent of National Education Policy (NEP), the nomenclature has changed. CBSE is aggressively moving ahead with implementation of NEP and is aligning its practices and policies with that.

