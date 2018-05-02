Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Farmers centric budget – Malu

    Nagpur: Reacting on Mah State Budget 2020, Shrawan Kumar Malu, President – Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) said that the Crop loan waiver & solar pump scheme for farmers is good as they form major percentage of our population. Likewise reduction in electricity duty on industrial use from 9.3% to 7.5% of consumption charges is some respite to Industries, however we need reduction in electricity rates, which are high as compared to neighbouring states. Moreover hike in petrol diesel rates by ₹1 will have cascading effect and will hike inflation with final burden falling on common man.

    Women & Child welfare getting allotment of ₹2100 crore for women safety is welcome step as VTA had been demanding this.

    Trust MLA fund increased from present ₹2 crore annually to ₹3 crore serves for the betterment of their region.

