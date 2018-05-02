Vidarbha sidelined – Tejinder Singh Renu

Nagpur: Reacting on Maharashtra State Budget 2020 ,Tejinder Singh Renu – President – Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) Recently said that Kejriwal Govt won by landslide majority in Delhi elections with their appreciable work of improvement in school and medical facilities. This probably motivated Maharashtra Govt also to give special importance for improvement in these both sectors, this is very good but trust allocation done for the same delivers desired results soon.

Unfortunately Vidarbha is seemed to be sidelined as no especial allocation for Gorewada Zoo, no new infrastructure and Samruddhi Mahamarg also being kept aside. This will slowdown & gradually harm our region’s development.

Allocation of funds for tourism also remains to be much short, as compared to the potentials, as we have ample scope for improvement in this sector. And long pending demand of Hotels getting Industrial rates of electricity charges still remains pending.