    Published On : Fri, May 29th, 2020

    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”

    Nagpur: Under an innovative scheme to involve the public in spreading wider awareness about measures to be taken to counter novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), Nagpur Police had organised a film festival for Nagpurians, seeking entries for the best “Digital Short Film On Social Distancing” to ward off COVID-19 from May 16 to May 22. The event, also meant to encourage young talents.

    They have been invited to create short stories on social distancing on the eve of the digital short film festival organised by the Nagpur Police.

    Press note of Digital Short Film festival

