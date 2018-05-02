Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 7th, 2020

    Family quarantined, Nagpur COVID-19 man buried by civic staff

    Nagpur: The last rites of a 68-year-old COVID-19 patient in Nagpur was carried out by civic officialsand relatives on Tuesday as his immediate family has beenquarantined as a precautionary measure, Municipal CommissionerTukaram Mundhe said.

    He said the burial was done as per guidelines issuedby authorities for COVID-19 patients. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 12 fresh deaths due toCOVID-19, taking the tally of the deceased so far to 64, aHealth official said. CLSBNM BNM

