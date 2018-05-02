Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Woman killed, 6 others hurt as truck rams pvt travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square

Nagpur: A 75-year old woman was killed and six other passengers were injured as a rashly driven truck rammed a private travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square here in the wee hours of Friday. The impact was so forceful, the travel bus, carrying Jain pilgrims, overturned.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PSI Lokhande said, “Around 15 Jain pilgrims were travelling in private travel bus (MH/31/CQ/6880) from Wardhaman Nagar via CA Road.

At around 6 am when the bus was crossing Telephone Exchange Square, a speeding truck (MH/31/AP/4886) coming from adjacent road dashed the vehicle from behind following which the bus overturned. Due to the impact, Vimaladevi Surajmal Nahate (75), a resident of Wardhaman Nagar, received severe head and back injuries and died on the spot. Six other passengers suffered minor injuries,” added the PSI.

Lakadganj police have booked the accused truck driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe into the matter.

