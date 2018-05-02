Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Mar 24th, 2021

    Family of five attacks man over old enmity in Mankapur

    Nagpur: To settle score over old rivalry, five members of a family attacked a 47-year old man with a wooden rafter and iron rod and injured him seriously in Mankapur area on Tuesday night.

    A resident of Godhni Railway, near Buddha Vihar, Raju Arjun Kolte (47), in his complaint told police that the accused Moresh Bodhan Uprikar (48), Sanj Moresh Uprikar (21), Raju Moresh Uprikar (24), Navin Moresh Uprikar (20) and wife (45) of Moresh Uprikar, all neighbours, entered his house and attacked him over old enmity with wooden rafter and iron rod and inflicted head injuries around 10 pm on Tuesday.

    Mankapur Assistant PSI Santosh Shriramwar registered a case against all accused under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 326, 506 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far. Further probe is underway.

