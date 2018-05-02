Family of five attacks man over old enmity in Mankapur

Nagpur: To settle score over old rivalry, five members of a family attacked a 47-year old man with a wooden rafter and iron rod and injured him seriously in Mankapur area on Tuesday night.

A resident of Godhni Railway, near Buddha Vihar, Raju Arjun Kolte (47), in his complaint told police that the accused Moresh Bodhan Uprikar (48), Sanj Moresh Uprikar (21), Raju Moresh Uprikar (24), Navin Moresh Uprikar (20) and wife (45) of Moresh Uprikar, all neighbours, entered his house and attacked him over old enmity with wooden rafter and iron rod and inflicted head injuries around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Mankapur Assistant PSI Santosh Shriramwar registered a case against all accused under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 326, 506 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far. Further probe is underway.