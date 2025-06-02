False alarm: Rape rumours in Nagpur Garden spark panic, Dhantoli cops set record straight

Advertisement



Nagpur: A moment of misunderstanding in Gajanan Nagar late Sunday night quickly snowballed into rumours of a horrific crime — but Dhantoli Police were quick to set the record straight.

Around 11 pm on June 1, panic gripped residents near the Gajanan Nagar Garden when they spotted a specially-abled woman in a partially disrobed state. Alarmed and fearing the worst, some locals assumed she had been sexually assaulted and immediately dialled the police.

Gold Rate 02 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,000/- Gold 22 KT 89,300/- Silver/Kg 98,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

But what unfolded was not a crime scene—just a tragic misinterpretation.

Responding with urgency, a police team led by Senior Inspector Anamika Mirzapure from Dhantoli Police Station rushed to the spot. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the woman, who had arrived earlier that day to visit her relatives in the area, had stepped out alone and wandered into the garden. Officials believe she may have voluntarily removed some of her clothes due to a psychological condition.

Statements were taken from the woman and her family members, and after a detailed inquiry, police confirmed that no sexual assault or criminal act had taken place.

“Public vigilance is important, but so is restraint,” said Inspector Mirzapure. “We urge citizens to avoid spreading unverified claims, especially in sensitive matters.”

While the incident caused a brief stir, the situation was resolved without escalation. Dhantoli Police emphasized the need for responsible reporting and discouraged knee-jerk assumptions that could trigger unnecessary fear or stigmatize vulnerable individuals.

As calm returned to the neighbourhood, the incident served as a reminder: in a world quick to react, sometimes the truth is quieter—and more compassionate—than the rumours that surround it.

Advertisement

Advertisement