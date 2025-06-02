Nagpur gets first smart bus stop in Beltarodi with fans, charging points, shaded seating

Advertisement



Nagpur: Waiting for a bus in Nagpur’s sweltering heat or sudden monsoon showers is no longer a struggle — at least not for commuters at Beltarodi. In a first for Nagpur district, the Besa-Pipla Nagar Panchayat has launched a ‘smart’ bus stop that promises relief, convenience, and a glimpse into the future of public transport infrastructure.

Equipped with ceiling fans, shaded seating, mobile charging points, and advertising panels for revenue generation, the Beltarodi bus stop is the region’s most commuter-friendly shelter yet. Plans are afoot to add a water cooler too.

“This is the first of its kind in Nagpur district,” said Bharat Nandanwar, CEO of the Besa-Pipla civic body. “The project cost between Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. We’re already planning similar facilities at other major points under our jurisdiction.”

The innovation comes at a time when most bus stops in the city are barely functional, offering little protection from weather and zero amenities for daily travellers. In contrast, Beltarodi’s smart stop offers comfort — and connectivity.

“Charging points are a necessity now, especially for students and working professionals,” Nandanwar added. “We’ve also created space for advertisements, which will help generate revenue for maintenance.”

The new-age stop is already earning praise from the public.

“I take the bus daily and have never seen a facility like this in Nagpur,” said a regular commuter. “The fan and charging point are such thoughtful additions. These kinds of stops should be built everywhere.”

A college student echoed the sentiment, highlighting the importance of staying connected: “My phone often runs out of battery during long commutes. Having a charging point here means I can contact my family if needed. It’s a huge relief.”

Following Beltarodi, smart bus stops at Revati Nagar and Besa Square are in progress, while work at Ghogli is pending due to PWD approvals.

As Nagpur’s urban sprawl continues, the Beltarodi bus stop stands as a small but powerful example of commuter-first thinking — showing that even modest interventions can bring meaningful change.

