Fake Marriage Racket Exposed in Nagpur

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Nagpur: The Tehsil Police have busted a ‘loot bride’ gang that allegedly targeted unmarried men by luring them with promises of marriage before robbing them of cash and valuables. Two women, identified as Namrata Malviya and the alleged mastermind Rani alias Komal Pandey, have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace other members of the gang.

According to police, the victim, Akash Parekh, a resident of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, was struggling to find a suitable match. A friend reportedly assured him that a marriage could be arranged in Nagpur and persuaded him to travel to the city.

Upon arriving in Nagpur, Akash was introduced to Namrata Malviya by Rani alias Komal Pandey near Mayo Hospital. When he expressed a desire to meet the bride’s family, he was taken to a house in the Koradi area, where he was shown the prospective bride and informed that the marriage could be solemnised the very same day.

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Before the ceremony, the accused allegedly demanded cash and jewellery for the wedding rituals. Trusting them, Akash withdrew ₹70,000 from an ATM and handed over the cash along with the gold and silver jewellery he had brought with him.

However, while the group was on its way to Burdi for the purported wedding, a man claiming to be Namrata’s husband suddenly appeared and confronted Akash, alleging that she was already married. Realising he had been duped, Akash approached the Tehsil Police and lodged a complaint.

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Acting swiftly, the police arrested Namrata Malviya and later apprehended the prime accused, Rani alias Komal Pandey, from the Panchpaoli area. A court has remanded both accused to five days of police custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the gang systematically targeted unmarried and vulnerable men by gaining their trust with false marriage proposals before extorting cash and jewellery. Police are now probing whether the accused were involved in similar frauds in the past and are searching for other members of the racket.

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