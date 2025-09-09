Fake Job Scam in Mantralaya: Nagpur Police Arrest One, Six Still Absconding

Nagpur: Nagpur police have exposed a fake job racket linked to Maharashtra’s Mantralaya in Mumbai. Acting on a complaint, Hudkeshwar police arrested one accused, while six others remain on the run.

According to officials, a seven-member gang duped a young job aspirant of ₹9.55 lakh by promising him a position as a junior clerk. The fraudsters conducted a fake interview inside the Mantralaya premises, which convinced the victim of its authenticity, leading him to pay the amount.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Lawrence Henry (45), a resident of Mahalgi Nagar, Nagpur. The absconding accused include Shilpa Udapur (40), Vasantkumar alias Vasantrao Udapur (60), Vijay Patankar (40), Nitin Sathe (41), Sachin Dolas (45), and a peon.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about the security inside Mantralaya. Police teams have launched a search operation for the remaining suspects, and further investigation is underway.