Thief walks in; cash, phones walk out: Shocking theft caught on CCTV at GMCH Nagpur

Nagpur: In what can only be described as a bold heist hidden in plain sight, a thief masquerading as a visitor slipped into the busy premises of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, and made off with cash and mobile phones — all while blending perfectly into the morning chaos.

The audacious theft unfolded around 9 am on Saturday in Ward No. 6, just as doctors were making their rounds and cleaning staff requested patients’ families to vacate the ward temporarily. Amidst the confusion, a middle-aged man wearing a white printed shirt, light green cap, and a blue face mask casually walked in, his head tilted low to avoid drawing attention — but not low enough to escape CCTV cameras.

Within minutes, Kunda Murkute, a patient on bed number 26, discovered her purse missing. Her son, Chetan Murkute, searched the hospital and found the discarded purse in a washroom, with documents strewn on the floor and Rs 5,200 cash gone. As panic spread, more families came forward reporting missing belongings — three mobile phones had also mysteriously disappeared during the same period.

The breakthrough came when CCTV footage revealed the suspect strolling around the ward, lurking near beds, and finally exiting through the washroom area moments after the theft. The footage has been handed over to Ajni Police, who have registered an NCR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and launched a probe.

Demanding immediate action, Chetan Murkute submitted a formal complaint to the Medical Superintendent, urging the hospital to install CCTV cameras in all wards and tighten visitor access during cleaning and medical rounds. The incident has yet again highlighted glaring security lapses at one of the city’s busiest hospitals.