Fake doctor nabbed in GMCH Nagpur

Nagpur: Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) nabbed a fake doc tor who was posing as resi dent doctor of medicine department in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). It is said that this fake doctor used to extort money from patients by requesting the doctors of other departments to treat his patients by telling himself as the resident doctor of medicine department or orthopedic department.

According to information received, this fake doctor wearing the apron of Siddarth Jain used to stand at casualty department and make prey to poor and needy people. Giving guarantee of better treatment, he used to extort ₹25,000 to 1,00,000 from the patients.

Some patients used to give money to him after seeing the stethoscope hanging around his neck wearing a white apron. He used to accompany those patients to the casualty or ward and urged the resident doctor located there to pay more attention to the patients concerned. Due to his disappearance from the spot later, GMCH administration started to get complaints. Security guard and CMO become alert over this.

The CMO saw an unknown doctor in the disaster management depart ment where he went to collect the sample of corona patient. The CMO interro gated him. But suspecting some foul play, the CMO informed medical superin tendent Dr Avinash Gawande. He asked security guard to nab him. Even after that he continued to maintain that he is a doctor. He said he got MBBS degree from AIIMS Delhi.

GMCH administration handed him to Ajni police.