    Published On : Fri, Jun 11th, 2021

    Video: Two cars collide at Sadar-Mankapur flyover in Nagpur

    Nagpur: In a major mishap, two cars reportedly collided at Sadar-Mankapur flyover near Poonam Chambers here, on Friday morning. Fortunately, no causalities reported by the time of filing this report. In the meantime squad of Nagpur Police and Disaster Management Squad rushed to the spot and sent the injured to hospital.

    According to some onlookers, the two cars were driving at heavy speed and owing to early morning rains the roads were wet. Due to this the drivers lost controls on the vehicles and rammed it into each others injuring several people.

    Further details awaited..

