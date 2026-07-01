Fake cops rob retired teacher of gold ring during morning walk in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a brazen case of impersonation and fraud, two unidentified men posing as police personnel allegedly duped a retired school teacher of his gold ring during a morning walk in the Wathoda area of Nagpur. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused using CCTV footage collected from the vicinity.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning under the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station.

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According to police, the complainant, Shankar Kashinath Burutkar (62), a retired teacher, had stepped out for his routine morning walk when two men arrived on a motorcycle and introduced themselves as police officers.

The duo allegedly told Burutkar that they were investigating an assault case in the area and warned him that wearing a gold ring while walking on the road was unsafe. They advised him to remove the ring and keep it securely in his pocket to avoid becoming a target of criminals.

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To make their story appear genuine, the suspects reportedly stopped another passer-by and appeared to give him similar instructions. Police suspect that the man was an accomplice of the accused and was used to gain the victim’s confidence.

Believing the men to be genuine police personnel, Burutkar removed his gold ring and handed it over to them. The accused allegedly wrapped the ring in a piece of paper and returned the packet, claiming it was safe to keep.

However, after the suspects left the spot, Burutkar opened the paper packet and discovered that the gold ring had been replaced and was missing. Realising that he had been cheated, he immediately approached Wathoda Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and impersonation.

Investigators have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspects and are analysing the recordings to establish their identity and trace their movements. A search has been launched to apprehend the accused.

Police have once again advised senior citizens and the public to remain cautious of strangers posing as police officers or other government officials and to verify their identity before handing over any valuables or following their instructions.

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