BJP to organise mega health camp in Nagpur to mark CM Fadnavis’ birthday

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Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) units from Nagpur South-West, Nagpur West and Nagpur South Assembly constituencies will organise a mega health camp on July 26 to commemorate the birthday of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with organisers aiming to provide free medical screening and facilitate nearly 10,000 surgeries for needy patients.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference on Tuesday, former MLC Sandip Joshi said the programme has been conceived in line with the Chief Minister’s belief that birthdays should be marked through public service rather than grand celebrations.

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“Devendra Fadnavis has always discouraged party workers from celebrating his birthday with lavish events or hoardings. Instead, he encourages activities that directly benefit society. This health initiative has been organised in that spirit,” Joshi said.

As part of the campaign, the BJP will conduct 75 ward-level health screening camps across the city between July 5 and July 15. Citizens attending these camps will undergo comprehensive medical examinations, including various diagnostic tests and health assessments.

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Patients diagnosed with serious ailments requiring surgical intervention will be referred for free treatment. According to the organisers, surgeries ranging from cataract procedures to complex heart and cancer surgeries will be performed without any cost to the beneficiaries by a panel of renowned specialists from Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai.

Joshi described the initiative as one of the largest public healthcare drives ever undertaken in the city.

“We expect nearly 10,000 surgeries to be carried out under this programme, making it one of the biggest health camps organised in Nagpur,” he said.

Citizens wishing to avail themselves of the facilities have been asked to register through local BJP workers. Although the programme is being coordinated by party units from the three Assembly constituencies, the organisers clarified that residents from all parts of Nagpur are eligible to participate in the health screening and subsequent treatment programme.

BJP leaders Ritesh Gawande, Vinod Kanhere and Vinay Kadu were also present during the press conference.

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