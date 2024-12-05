Fadnavis’s first decision as Maha CM is…

Advertisement





Signing his first file after taking charge of office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday approved a proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for a patient awaiting bone marrow transplant.

Pune-based Chandrakant Kurhade’s wife had sought help from the chief minister’s relief fund for her husband’s treatment.

The chief minister put his signature on the file before he chaired the first cabinet meeting.

Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at Azad Maidan earlier in the evening.