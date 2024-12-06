Weather Changes in Vidarbha: Rain Alert for Two Districts – What’s the Situation in Your Area?

Advertisement









Nagpur: Over the past few days, Maharashtra has been experiencing a shift in weather patterns. The cold spell has subsided, giving way to unseasonal rains in various parts of the state, particularly in Konkan and South-Central Maharashtra. Vidarbha, too, is witnessing changes with cloudy skies and the possibility of rain in some areas.

Temperature Rise Across Vidarbha

Minimum temperatures across all districts in Vidarbha have increased noticeably. Here are the latest updates:

– Chandrapur: Minimum temperature at 16°C

– Gondia: Minimum temperature at 17°C

– Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal: Expected minimum temperature of 18°C

– Amravati and Buldhana: Minimum temperature likely to reach 19°C, marking a 4-5°C rise in recent days.

– Akola, Washim, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli: Minimum temperatures expected to range between 20°C and 22°C.

Rain Alert Issued

The current weather conditions in Vidarbha are expected to persist for the next few days. According to the Meteorological Department:

– On Saturday, December 7, light rain is predicted in all districts of Vidarbha, excluding Gondia and Bhandara.

– After December 10, temperatures are likely to drop again, bringing a return to colder conditions.

Residents are advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts and prepare for potential rains while enjoying the brief reprieve from the winter chill.