Fadnavis Becomes Maharashtra CM Again; Raj Thackeray Reacts

In a significant political development, Devendra Fadnavis has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has received congratulations and best wishes from across the political spectrum, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray.

Reflecting on the moment, Thackeray stated, “Devendra Fadnavis deserved this opportunity back in 2019. However, due to the political events that unfolded then and later in 2022, he missed the chance. But this time, the people of Maharashtra have given an unprecedented mandate, not just to the ‘Mahayuti’ alliance but specifically to the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.”

Thackeray expressed hope that Fadnavis and his team would use this mandate for the betterment of the state, its Marathi population, and the preservation of Marathi language and culture.

He assured support for any positive initiatives by the new government, saying, “Over the next five years, my party and I will back every good initiative of this government. However, if the government falters or takes the people for granted, we will hold them accountable, even if we have to do it from outside the legislative assembly.”

Thackeray concluded his statement by extending his best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and their future cabinet colleagues, on behalf of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

This marks another chapter in Maharashtra’s dynamic political landscape, with high expectations riding on the new administration.