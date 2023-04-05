Fadnavis visits Bhavan’s Ramayan Cultural Centre at Koradi Devi Mandir

Nagpur: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inspected Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Ramayan Cultural Centre set up in Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple premises at Koradi. An illustrated story of Ramayana and India’s freedom struggle has been depicted in this two-storeyed building.

The centre is ready for inauguration and it shows illustrated information about the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle along with the mythological and historical characteristics of India. Fadnavis visited Koradi in the evening and took a tour of the centre.

State BJP President and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLA Tekchand Sawarkar, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, Chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust(NIT) Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Nagpur Centre Chairman Rajendra Purohit, Director Annapurni Shastri, and Executive Committee Member Rakesh Purohit, were present during the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit.

The two-storeyed building of Ramayan Cultural Centre is constructed in South Indian style on an area of three acres. On the first floor, the events of the epic Ramayana are arranged through various pictures. From the writing of Ramayana by Maharshi Tulsidas to the original story of Ramayana, a total of 108 pictures are presented in this gallery.

Information in Hindi, English and Marathi language is also attractively given here to understand the events and personalities in the pictures. The interior decoration is similar to that of the royal palace, and the colour scheme, sound system and lighting have been planned in the same way. On the second floor of the building, a picture gallery based on the contribution of revolutionaries in the Indian freedom movement has been constructed. Information about the work of revolutionaries who contributed to the Indian freedom movement from 1857 to 1947, and Param Vir Chakra awardees who sacrificed for the country from 1947 to 2023 is depicted here.

Fadnavis inspected both the halls of this cultural centre. He also visited the Mahalakshmi Temple and performed aarti after his arrival in the area. He held a meeting with the Trustees of the temple and paid his obeisance.

Nandubabu Bajaj, Dattu Sairitkar, Prabha Nibhone, Sushila Mantri, Mukesh Sharma, Ajay Vijayvargiya, Keshavrao Fulzele, Baburao Bhoyar, Premlal Patel, Ashok Khanorkar, Laxmikant Tadaskar were prominently present. Earlier, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar visited the Bhavan’s Ramayan Cultural Centre and took a security review as there is likelihood of its inauguration at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

