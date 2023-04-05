Nagpur’s Ganesh Tekdi Mandir declared as a tourist place

Nagpur: The Tourism Department of Government of Maharashtra has declared Ganesh Tekdi Mandir as a tourist place recently.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the Department to complete the formalities in this regard. Accordingly, in a recent Government Resolution (GR) by the Tourism Department, the Ganesh Tekdi Mandir has been declared as a tourist place. Rs 5 crore have also been sanctioned for its renovation.

The Nagpur District Collector had sent the proposal of funds for Ganesh Tekdi development to the Mantralaya in Mumbai for consideration. Within 15 days, the government released the fund of Rs 5 crore. The demand was raised during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi Government. But the then government tried to suppress the demand.

Recently, social activist Bhushan Dalve wrote a letter to all BJP MLAs in Nagpur and urged them to raise the demand before the government. Keeping this appeal in mind, Krishna Khopde talked with Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister of Tourism and discussed the demand.

