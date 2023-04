In pics: Mahavir Jayanti celebrated in Nagpur with religious fervour

Nagpur: Shri Jain Seva Mandal, Nagpur, organised a grand 3 km Shobhayatra from Shri Digambar Jain Parivar Mandir, Itwari, on the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav on Tuesday.

The yatra passed through various parts of the city and reached Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Reshimbagh. On the occasion, Abhishek and Mangalcharan were performed by women and a song was presented by Saitwal Jain Sanghatan Mandal.

The Shobhayatra was welcomed by citizens by showering flowers. Similar programmes were organised at Digambar Jain Mandir at RPTS Laxmi Nagar and Ramdaspeth areas.

