How to win in Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar game is rapidly gaining popularity among online casino users. Experienced players have dozens of strategies, tips, and life hacks.

Andar Bahar is hugely involved. This is a game of chance, the result of which is unpredictable because luck and fortune play their role. But certain tricks will help you replenish your accounts with pleasant amounts of money at the end of the game.

The experience of communicating with game experts, the real gurus of this game, helped to generate several options for the gameplay.

Advertisement

Option number one: bet on Andar

If you bet more on Andar than on Bahar, you significantly reduce the advantage of the casino. Pay attention that in this game, the cards are dealt alternately, but Andar always gets the first one.

In practice, the winning card falls in a bet with Andar much more often, and according to statistics, Andar offers a 51.5% chance of winning, but Bahar only 48.5%.

Option number two: choose side bets at Andar Bahar

The extra bets in Andar Bahar make the game more action-packed and exciting. Now a player has a much better chance to test their luck and try to guess what will happen next in the game.

Namely, they can bet on whether Andar or Bahar will win after a certain card, on a certain color, suit, or value of the card shown above or below the winning card.

Remember to analyze the RPT of side bets before investing significant amounts of real money in them. The RPT of some additional bets is quite low, and then it is not recommended to deal with them. But, for example, in the live Andar Bahar game, there are side bets, the RPT of which is much higher than the main ones, which means that by using them, you increase your chances of winning.

Option number three: use online casino bonuses

Thanks to the bonuses from online casinos, a player’s chances to play an exciting game and get a fantastic win increase. Do not forget about it, because the raj-bet.com portal makes great offers for all users. It is online bonuses that help you increase your bankroll.

There are general promotions that can increase your deposit or give free spins. But there are also bonuses for specific games. For example, RajBet online casino often makes offers for Andar Bahar games. To avoid missing such a promo, you’d better follow the “News” section and activate bonuses in time.

What is important to remember when playing Andar Bahar?

Any game strategies in Andar Bahar or any other slot are designed to reduce risk and increase the chances of winning, but not to guarantee them! Andar Bahar is a simple game with simple rules.

But precisely because of the chances, which are almost 50/50, it is difficult to set up an ideal winning strategy. Experiment with bets, analyze other people’s secrets of success, come up with your own ones, and learn the game mechanics! And luck will work in your favor!

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement