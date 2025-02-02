Fadnavis Inaugurates ‘Amritkal Developed India-2047’ Conference, Highlights Maharashtra’s Role in Nation’s Growth

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the ‘Amritkal Developed India-2047 Conference,’ organized by the Money Bee Institute at the Scientific Society Lawn in Laxminagar. During the event, he highlighted the key provisions in the central budget, which focus on poverty alleviation, youth, farmers, and women. The budget emphasizes growth in agriculture, rural prosperity, sustainable development, employment-based growth, human resource development, innovation, investment, and energy availability. Fadnavis emphasized that Maharashtra, leveraging these provisions, will make significant strides in the race to a developed India.

Notable attendees included Vijay Kedia, Managing Director of Kedia Securities, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Manager of the National Stock Exchange, and Shivani Dhanani-Wakhre, Director of the Money Bee Institute.

Gold Rate Saturday 01 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 82,700 /- Gold 22 KT 76,900 /- Silver / Kg 94,100 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Agriculture and Farmers to Benefit from New Provisions

Fadnavis stated that the central government has introduced measures to enhance agricultural productivity through initiatives like improved seed distribution, irrigation facilities, and electricity availability across 100 districts, benefiting over 10 million farmers. Additionally, a special 6-year plan has been introduced to make the country self-reliant by increasing pulses and oilseed production.

Cotton Mission Launched to Boost Production

To further enhance cotton production, a ‘Cotton Mission’ has been launched for the next five years. This initiative is expected to increase cotton yield over 5 million hectares in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. The budget also raises the limit on Kisan Credit Cards from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, allowing farmers to access interest-free loans.

Boosting MSMEs and Education

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which contributes 36% to India’s total production, will receive ₹1.5 lakh crore in plans aimed at boosting production and employment. In education, significant reforms include an increase in IIT seats and the addition of 10,000 MBBS seats. The government also plans to establish 200 new government cancer hospitals nationwide.

Special Economic Benefits for Maharashtra

The central budget offers substantial provisions for infrastructure development, including an interest-free loan of ₹1.5 lakh crore for states over 50 years. For Maharashtra, an initial allocation of ₹11,000 crore has been made for Mumbai and Pune metro projects, as well as integrated and green transportation facilities under the MUTP and MMR schemes.

Tax Relief for the Middle Class

The budget also introduces tax relief for the middle class by raising the income tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh, enhancing purchasing power, and stimulating employment and production. A new income tax law will be introduced to simplify the tax system.

Maharashtra Positioned to Lead in India’s Development Race

Fadnavis concluded that Maharashtra will play a pivotal role in India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by effectively utilizing these opportunities. The inaugural session was presented by Shivani Dhanani-Wakhre, with Vijay Kedia and Sriram Krishnan sharing their perspectives on the budget.