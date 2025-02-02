Indian Cricket Stars Arrive in Nagpur for First ODI Against England

Nagpur: The cricket fever in India is at its peak as Team India gears up for the first ODI against England at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha on February 6. Adding to the excitement, India clinched a dominant 150-run victory over England in the final T20 match today, sealing the T20 series 4-1 in style.

Cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with Rishab Pant and other team members, arrived in Nagpur to a grand welcome from enthusiastic fans. Their arrival has set the stage for an electrifying ODI series, with India riding high on confidence after their T20 triumph.

Gold Rate Saturday 01 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 82,700 /- Gold 22 KT 76,900 /- Silver / Kg 94,100 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The team is expected to hit the nets on Feb 4 to prepare for the upcoming challenge. With India in top form and England looking for redemption, the ODI series promises to be a thrilling contest.