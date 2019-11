Nagpur: City’s renowned DJ/model, Poonam Rewatkar won “Miss Perfect Body” title at Mister and Miss Universe-2019 competition organized at Pune.

Poonam, a student of Mass Communication had secured her place in top 5, among country’s top models.

Sandy Joel and Shripal Jain had organized this event where Khijar Hussein did the choreography.

Rakesh Sabharwal, Monika Shiek, Prema Patil and Mickey Kumar were judges of of the competition.