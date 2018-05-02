Fadnavis calls meeting of Core Committee members

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called a meeting of the state Core Committee members at his residence in Mumbai on Monday evening.

The meeting has been called to review the Lok Sabha elections held in the state where 48 seats are stake. The polling took place in four phases.

The exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.