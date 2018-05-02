Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Vivek Oberoi has made commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, while clubbing it up with his personal life. Vivek took to Twitter and shared a collage that features him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya’s seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.
Captioning the collage image, Vivek wrote, “Haha! creative! No politics here….just life.”
Haha! 👍 creative! No politics here….just life 🙏😃
Credits : @pavansingh1985 pic.twitter.com/1rPbbXZU8T
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 20, 2019
Aishwarya’s colleague and Cannes contemporary Sonam Kapoor called Vivek’s post “disgusting” and “classless.”
Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019
Other people who responded to Vivek’s post were shuttler Jwala Gutta and journalist Kamlesh Sutar.