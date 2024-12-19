Fadnavis and Shinde Pay Tributes at RSS Founder Hedgewar’s Memorial in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the memorial of Dr. K.B. Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Nagpur on Thursday morning. The leaders paid tributes to Dr. Hedgewar and later paid respects at the memorial of M.S. Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS.
Accompanying them were State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, and several legislators from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.
The delegation also interacted with RSS office-bearers, who provided an overview of the Sangh’s philosophy and activities. The visit coincides with the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra state legislature in Nagpur.
This gesture highlights the continued ties between the state leadership and the RSS, as well as their recognition of the organization’s historical figures.