What is Nagpur’s Temperature Today? Find Out Here!

Nagpur: Nagpur recorded the lowest temperature in the Vidarbha region on Wednesday, with the mercury plummeting to a chilly 9.2°C. The city also registered a relative humidity of 70%, adding to the winter chill.
Other districts across Vidarbha reported similarly cold conditions. Gondia experienced a low of 9.6°C, while Wardha and Bhandara recorded 10°C each. Akola was slightly warmer, reporting a minimum temperature of 10.9°C.
This marked drop in temperatures across the region indicates the arrival of colder winter conditions, bringing a distinct nip to the air.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Nagpur
– Thursday: Clear skies, low of 10°C, high of 27°C
– Friday: Sunny, low of 9°C, high of 28°C
– Saturday: Mostly sunny, low of 10°C, high of 28°C
– Sunday: Partly cloudy, low of 11°C, high of 27°C
– Monday: Clear skies, low of 12°C, high of 26°C
– Tuesday: Sunny, low of 12°C, high of 27°C
– Wednesday: Partly cloudy, low of 13°C, high of 26°C
Stay tuned for more updates on Nagpur’s weather and keep your sweaters handy as winter sets in!