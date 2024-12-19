Ajit Pawar’s Lone MLA Attends RSS Headquarters, Says, “No Party Directive”

Advertisement













Nagpur: Amid the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra state legislature, a gathering of ruling alliance MLAs was held at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur’s Reshimbagh. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs participated in the intellectual session organized by the RSS.

However, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was notably absent, continuing his pattern from last year when he avoided attending a similar event at the RSS headquarters.

NCP MLA’s Presence Draws Attention

In a surprising turn, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Raju Karemore, associated with Ajit Pawar’s faction, attended the event. His presence at the RSS headquarters has sparked political speculations. When questioned by reporters, Karemore clarified, “I came here on my own initiative. There were no instructions from the party regarding this visit.”

He further mentioned that he had not discussed this event with Ajit Pawar or any other NCP MLAs, adding that he was unaware of whether others from the party would attend.

Shinde Highlights RSS Ties

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also attended the session, emphasizing his long-standing connection with the RSS. Speaking to the media, Shinde said, “This is not my first visit to Reshimbagh. I have been here many times before. My association with the Sangh started during my childhood. Later, I joined Shiv Sena and imbibed the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. The philosophies of the RSS and Shiv Sena are aligned.”

The session and the contrasting attendance of alliance leaders have reignited discussions about the dynamics within Maharashtra’s ruling coalition and the NCP’s internal strategy.