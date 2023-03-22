Fadnavis affidavit case: Cross-examination of Adv Satish Uke completed

Nagpur/Pune: The cross-examination of Adv Satish Uke in summary criminal case 27036/2019, which he filed against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for giving false information in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission during the Assembly elections, was recently completed.

The case was filed under Section 125A of the Public Representation Act before the First Class Magistrate in Nagpur by Adv Uke. Fadnavis did not get relief in this matter even in the Supreme Court. His lawyer, Adv Subodh Dharmadhikari, completed the cross-examination of Adv Satish Uke through video conferencing.

Advertisement

The cross-examination was repeatedly delayed as Adv Uke was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The verdict of the court in this matter is now being eagerly awaited. If the case goes against Fadnavis, he could face up to 6 months in jail and a fine, or both.

Devendra Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur South-West Constituency. In 1996 and 1998, cases were filed against him for defamation, cheating, and forging documents, but in both cases, the charges were not fixed. Adv Satish Uke has alleged that Fadnavis concealed information about these crimes in his election affidavit. Adv Uke has been fighting a court battle against Devendra Fadnavis since 2014.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement