Faculty Development Programme- on awareness for “NAAC at CICBMS.

Orientation programme for the faculty of Central India College of Business Management and Studies was conducted on 27th January , 2022 on the theme “NAAC Way Forward”.

The session was handled by Dr. Aftab Anwar – Director- Poona College of Commerce who was the resource person of the FDP.

Dr. Aftab Anwar, Senate Member’ of University of Pune also happens to be an educationist, researcher, social activist and a transformational leader has more than 27 years of teaching, research, consultancy, executive education and industry experience.

From July 2017, since NAAC has come forward with revised Assessment and Accreditation methods and new set of quality Indicators Framework, so aligning with new frame work was discussed. Dr. Anwar spoke about new initiatives undertaken in course hand out formulation, attendance marking and audit system.

He also stressed the need for improvement under Research, Innovation and Extension activities which would fetch the college in getting higher scores in the next cycle. Standing committee was constituted and various committees were proposed.

The session ended by motivating all the staff members for carrying out the accreditation work.

Dr. ABDUL Ahad Director Central India College of Business Management and Studies welcomed the guests and presided over the function.