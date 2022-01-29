Covid-19: Recovery rate continues to climb in Nagpur, 3,842 recovered, 2,875 fresh cases registered, 10 deaths

Nagpur: While the worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues in Nagpur, single-day recovery cases have started to offered some glimmer. In last 24-hours, the Second Capital of the State on Saturday reported over 3,842 recoveries. In the day the district also detected 2,875 fresh cases and nine deaths.

Nagpur city alone reported around 1,981 fresh Covid cases and six death. In the last 24-hours, 3,842 persons recovered from the virus borne disease in the district.

Out of total cases, 1,981 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 782 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 113 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,54,563 and the number of deaths rose to 10,222. The sum of 5,19,980 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 93.76% while active cases dropped to 24,361.