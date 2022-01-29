Mahatma, Modi, Mehta very popular in Israel : Kobbi Shoshani

The Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani said Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and music composer Zubin Mehta are adored by the people of Israel. Stating that he has already visited some of the well-known forts in Maharashtra the Consul General informed that Israel is considering a proposal to name a road in the country after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Consul General was speaking to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Friday (29th Jan).

The Consul General told the Governor that India and Israel are celebrating the completion of 30 years to the establishment of diplomatic relations. Mentioning that Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to have visited Israel he said he was very proud of the present state of strong relations between the two great countries.

The Consul General said Israel is assisting India in water management, desalination and irrigation. He said his country has already established 29 Centres of Excellence to enhance agriculture productivity.

Expressing happiness over the strong relations between India and Israel, Governor Koshyari said India has never discriminated against Jewish people on the grounds of religion. He said he was moved by the famous novel Exodus that described the story of the creation of Israel State.

Political and Special Projects Advisor to the Consulate Anay Joglekar was also present.

