Fact Check: Viral Video of a terrorist caught in Nagpur is of mock drill conducted at Amravati

Nagpur: Video of a terrorist caught by security forces at a busy bus stand in Nagpur has gone viral on social media.

The video shows uniformed personnel of security forces armed with guns storming the bus stand and searching for terrorists in a bus as well as entire premises of the bus stand. The video also shows the forces capturing three dummy terrorists.

The video is been circulated in social media and by some News Media in Nagpur as a Video of city which is not true. The said video is of a mock drill conducted at Amba Devi Temple in Amravati by personnel from Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS, dog squad and local police way back in July has raised viewers’ hackles as it falsely claimed that “Terrorists has been caught in Ganeshpeth Nagpur”.

When contacted, Nagpur police also confirmed it as a mock drill not in city but somewhere else.

A close verification of a longer version of the same video uploaded by Vidarbha News 365 which made it clear that the incident was actually a mock drill carried out by police officials in Amravati, Maharashtra on July 27, 2019. Personnel from Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS, dog squad and local police had participated in the mock drill.

The same video had recently gone viral with the claim that three terrorists were held from Amba Devi Temple in Maharashtra.