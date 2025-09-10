Fact Check: Nails on Samruddhi Expressway Cause Panic, But It Was Just Repair Work – Not a Robbery Plot

Nagpur: Panic spread late Tuesday night on the Samruddhi Expressway after several vehicles suffered punctured tyres near a flyover. Videos showing rows of nails hammered into the road quickly went viral on social media, with many fearing it was a trap laid by highway robbers. However, an investigation has confirmed that the nails were part of ongoing repair work, putting an end to the robbery rumours.

The viral video shows vehicles cautiously shifting lanes while sharp nails lined up across the road created chaos. With no warning signboards or barricades in place, motorists expressed anger and frustration. The work was reportedly carried out during nighttime, further adding to the confusion.

MSRDC Clarification

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) issued a statement clarifying that the nails were used for a “grouting” process as part of highway repairs. Officials explained that barricades were placed to close the under-repair lane, while two other lanes remained open for traffic. The issue occurred when one motorist broke through the barricade, drove into the repair zone, and suffered punctures. A few other vehicles also faced similar issues afterward.

No Link to Robbers

Authorities have categorically denied any connection to robber gangs. They appealed to citizens not to spread false rumours, stressing that the incident was purely related to repair work. The clarification has been circulated across multiple motorists’ groups.

Demand for Better Safety Measures

Angry commuters have demanded stricter safety protocols during repair work on high-speed highways like Samruddhi. They warned that sudden tyre bursts at such speeds can lead to fatal accidents. Motorists urged MSRDC to install proper barricades, reflective signs, and clear warnings whenever maintenance is carried out.