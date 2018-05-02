Facebook friend from UK uses expensive gift as bait to dupe Nagpur woman of Rs 2.95 lakh

Nagpur: The bait of an expensive gift from an UK based virtual friend had cost a 59-year-old woman from Jaripatka of Rs 2.95 lakh after the man and his accomplice duped the woman on the pretext of custom duty and other charges between December 2020 and February 2021.

As per the complaint lodged by Manjeet Kaur Swaranjit Singh Chatwal, a resident of Flat No. 306, Sethi Apartment, Kadbi Chowk, she had met the accused man who identified himself as Dr Kelvin Morgan, a native of the United Kingdom. After getting acquainted with him through messages, the two exchanged their cell phone numbers and started talking through various social media platforms over texts and video calls.

Back in December, the accused told her that he’s sending a gift to the woman. Couple of days later, a woman named Jayashree contacted the victim and told her that her parcel had reached the New Delhi Airport and asked her to transfer Rs 2.95 lakh to a bank account for customs duty.

However, the victim sensed something amiss when the parcel never reached Nagpur. She later filed a complaint with Jaripatka Police after her virtual friend and the Jayashree stopped responding to her texts and calls.

Jaripatka Police have booked the accused under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.