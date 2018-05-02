Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 29th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

‘Extraordinarily good relations with Maharashtra’ : David Ranz

Mumbai: The newly appointed Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai David J. Ranz called on the Governor of Maharashtra CH. Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Thursday (29th Aug).

Consul General Ranz told the Governor that United States has ‘extraordinarily good relations’ with the State of Maharashtra. Mentioning that there is incredible interest about India among business leaders in the United States, Ranz expressed the need to have more enabling policies to realize the potential for cooperation.

Stating that opportunities for cooperation between India and the United States are unlimited, the Governor said horticulture export from Maharashtra is one more area that needs to be explored.

Happening Nagpur
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Nagpur Crime News
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Maharashtra News
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
ठेकेदार से रिश्‍वत लेते 2 महिला कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार
ठेकेदार से रिश्‍वत लेते 2 महिला कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार
SCZCC-भारत विकास परिषद की प्रतियोगिता में गुंजा राष्ट्रभक्ती का स्वर
SCZCC-भारत विकास परिषद की प्रतियोगिता में गुंजा राष्ट्रभक्ती का स्वर
Trending News
SC order on PC’s plea against arrest on Sept 5
SC order on PC’s plea against arrest on Sept 5
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
Featured News
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2
Akshay Kumar’s “Misson Mangal” Declared Tax Free In Maharashtra
Akshay Kumar’s “Misson Mangal” Declared Tax Free In Maharashtra
Trending In Nagpur
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
मिहान प्रकल्पग्रस्तांकडून पालकमंत्र्यांचे विमानतळावर जोरदार स्वागत
मिहान प्रकल्पग्रस्तांकडून पालकमंत्र्यांचे विमानतळावर जोरदार स्वागत
मौदा तालुक्यात 19 हजार शेतकर्‍यांना मिळणार किसान सन्मान योजनेचा लाभ : पालकमंत्री
मौदा तालुक्यात 19 हजार शेतकर्‍यांना मिळणार किसान सन्मान योजनेचा लाभ : पालकमंत्री
राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिनानिमित्त मनपातर्फे मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिनानिमित्त मनपातर्फे मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
मैदानांच्या नूतनीकरण कामाचे महापौरांच्या हस्ते भूमिपूजन
मैदानांच्या नूतनीकरण कामाचे महापौरांच्या हस्ते भूमिपूजन
रेशीमबाग मैदानात मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
रेशीमबाग मैदानात मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
सर्व शासकीय योजनांची माहिती लोकप्रतिनिधींनी जनतेपर्यंत पोहचविणे गरजेचे : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
सर्व शासकीय योजनांची माहिती लोकप्रतिनिधींनी जनतेपर्यंत पोहचविणे गरजेचे : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
We must respect the wealth creators – H.R.Bheemashankar
We must respect the wealth creators – H.R.Bheemashankar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145