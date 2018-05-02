‘Extraordinarily good relations with Maharashtra’ : David Ranz

Mumbai: The newly appointed Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai David J. Ranz called on the Governor of Maharashtra CH. Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Thursday (29th Aug).

Consul General Ranz told the Governor that United States has ‘extraordinarily good relations’ with the State of Maharashtra. Mentioning that there is incredible interest about India among business leaders in the United States, Ranz expressed the need to have more enabling policies to realize the potential for cooperation.

Stating that opportunities for cooperation between India and the United States are unlimited, the Governor said horticulture export from Maharashtra is one more area that needs to be explored.