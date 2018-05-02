Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Externed goon Abhishek Giri nabbed creating ruckus in Panchpaoli

Nagpur: The Sleuths of D B Squads of Panchpaoli police on Wednesday arrested an externed goon Abhishek Mangesh Giri from Nandgiri Road. Giri with a sword was reportedly creating ruckus in the area, following the secret information cops who were on night patrolling nabbed him.

According to police, the D B Squad comprising API S S Suroshe, Constables Rameshwar Kohale, Abhay Sakhre, Shailendra Chaudhary, Vijay Jane, Nitin Dhanate were on night patrolling on Wednesday night when they received information about a man creating ruckus near Nandgiri road.

Subsequently, cops rushed to the spot and found Giri with a sword. Following which they detained him. Giri has several offenses registered against him, based on which DCP Zone 3, Rahul Makanikar had externed him for one year.

